WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $698,798.86

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $39.75 million and approximately $698,798.86 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.57 or 0.00305105 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00019405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011272 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000819 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000603 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003340 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.