Radio Caca Trading Up 9.9% Over Last Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $71.86 million and approximately $6.29 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

