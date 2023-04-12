4,053 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Acquired by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 185,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 49,377 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 93,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 24,537 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 252,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $61.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.18. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $62.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

