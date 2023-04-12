Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $201.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

