Berger Financial Group Inc Takes Position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JIRE. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,104,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,216,000 after buying an additional 362,976 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,591,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,910,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 664,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after purchasing an additional 99,256 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 392.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 32,669 shares during the period.

Shares of JIRE opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $55.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

