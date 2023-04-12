Berger Financial Group Inc Buys New Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,542.9% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,044,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000,042 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,346,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,012,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,107,000 after purchasing an additional 386,551 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,984,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,837,000 after purchasing an additional 385,347 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average is $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.