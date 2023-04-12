840 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Purchased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,828 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 461,005 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,872,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9,682.1% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,616,000 after purchasing an additional 178,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,929,000 after purchasing an additional 164,885 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $376.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $398.52. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $365.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.90.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

