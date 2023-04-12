Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $147.55 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of AutoZone worth $147,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total transaction of $4,364,911.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total value of $4,364,911.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,540 shares of company stock valued at $86,474,375 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,559.54 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,473.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,423.99. The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $22.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Barclays started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,652.76.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

