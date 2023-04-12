Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $54.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.22, but opened at $13.62. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 100,394 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ICPT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,055 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.2 %

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

The firm has a market cap of $666.30 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

(Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

