Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,815,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,852 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $132,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 0.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 2.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 1.2% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.65.

Nutrien Price Performance

NYSE NTR opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $67.52 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

