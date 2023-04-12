Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $136.66 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,899,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,074 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $136,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac stock opened at $65.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.44 and a 200-day moving average of $67.30.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

