Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases 10,248 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 286.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,130,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,901,000 after buying an additional 511,524 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,428,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,405,000 after purchasing an additional 81,225 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $215,702,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,324,000 after purchasing an additional 249,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 877,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,078,000 after acquiring an additional 76,239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STIP stock opened at $99.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.50. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $104.73.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

