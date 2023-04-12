Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,217 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.59. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $48.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

