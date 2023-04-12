Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 870,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,624 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $126,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,203,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $123.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.69. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.94 and a 52-week high of $203.39.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). The company had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

