Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 366.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,755,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377,760 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 922.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871,396 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at $67,184,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 329.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,638,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter valued at $40,727,000. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Stock Performance

STLA opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stellantis has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $18.86.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.1664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Stellantis Profile

(Get Rating)

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.