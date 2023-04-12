BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWXT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 151.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 737,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after buying an additional 443,758 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,392,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,417,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 11.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,473,000 after buying an additional 281,441 shares during the period. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 220.8% in the third quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 401,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,198,000 after buying an additional 276,000 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWXT opened at $63.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average is $58.75. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.78 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

