Signaturefd LLC Purchases 2,780 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $94.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $151.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.85, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,633,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,548,475 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

