Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,472,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,278,171,000 after acquiring an additional 183,309 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,110,766,000 after buying an additional 190,553 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,811,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $491,555,000 after buying an additional 48,123 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,489,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,006,000 after buying an additional 70,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $374,114,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $63.57 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $76.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average of $56.51. The firm has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

