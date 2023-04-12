Signaturefd LLC Has $959,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $99.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

