General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after purchasing an additional 952,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,754,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,582,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $228.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.67. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $207.42 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.