Signaturefd LLC Purchases 228 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 546.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,095,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 313.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,135,000 after purchasing an additional 47,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.12.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HUM opened at $533.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.82. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $410.87 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The company has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.885 dividend. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

