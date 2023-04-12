Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 8.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 12.2% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 3.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 10.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.91.

ING Groep Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. ING Groep had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4101 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 4.6%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

About ING Groep

(Get Rating)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.