Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 587,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Redwire were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDW. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Redwire in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwire by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Redwire by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get Redwire alerts:

Redwire Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RDW opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $183.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Redwire Co. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $6.62.

Redwire Profile

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $53.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. Redwire had a negative return on equity of 101.02% and a negative net margin of 81.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Redwire Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.