Signaturefd LLC Purchases 5,470 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,314 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 45,975 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 916,434 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after buying an additional 70,006 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 30,985 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 2.5 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

NYSE FCX opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average is $38.04.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

