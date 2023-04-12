Signaturefd LLC Sells 55 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.85.

Insider Activity

BlackRock Price Performance

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $669.68 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $682.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $682.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

