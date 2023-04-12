Optas LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Visa by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 26,089 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1,778.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 225,870 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $228.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

