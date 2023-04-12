FLC Capital Advisors Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,145,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Visa by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 26,089 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1,778.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 225,870 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,921 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Trading Up 0.9 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

NYSE V opened at $228.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.72. The company has a market capitalization of $429.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.