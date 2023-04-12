The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 218.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 125.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 615.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stephens raised their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 955,690 shares of company stock valued at $57,787,151 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

