U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5,680.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,867 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.58.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

