Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 806 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.