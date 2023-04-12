Berger Financial Group Inc Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,865.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. ADE LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. ADE LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 47,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.52.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

