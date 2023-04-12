Berger Financial Group Inc Takes Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

FIXD opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.25. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $48.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

