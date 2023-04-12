2,800 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $73.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.73 and its 200 day moving average is $71.50.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

