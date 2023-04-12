Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 60,001 Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 60,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Better Choice by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Better Choice by 12.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 59,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Better Choice by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Better Choice by 873.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 43,669 shares during the period. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Better Choice Stock Up 11.2 %

NASDAQ:BTTR opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Better Choice Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

