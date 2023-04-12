Proficio Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,662,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857,178 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,504,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,907,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,936,000 after acquiring an additional 115,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,781,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $65,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,148 shares during the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.20) to GBX 95 ($1.18) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.66) to GBX 195 ($2.41) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

