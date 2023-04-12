14,315 Shares in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIXY. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,000.
ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
VIXY opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81.
About ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF
The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.
