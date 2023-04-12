Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,014 Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

CINF opened at $110.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.95. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $143.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of -37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.60.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

