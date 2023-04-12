Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,072 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.06.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $212.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.12. The company has a market capitalization of $127.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 445.66 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

