Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,323 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,221,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,934,000 after acquiring an additional 45,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,677 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,775,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,649,000 after acquiring an additional 193,307 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,502,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,944,000 after acquiring an additional 158,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,307,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,135,000 after buying an additional 83,439 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS stock opened at $213.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.68. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $214.95.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.36.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $621,406.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,641,000.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total value of $7,369,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,482,906.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $621,406.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,641,000.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,997 shares of company stock valued at $60,716,831. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

