Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $216,000 in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,304,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Markel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,296,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,818,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Markel by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Markel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Trading Up 0.9 %

Markel stock opened at $1,316.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,302.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,278.59. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.47 by $7.68. Markel had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 82.12 EPS for the current year.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Articles

