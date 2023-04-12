Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,189 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

DD stock opened at $70.68 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.10 and a 200 day moving average of $67.74. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

