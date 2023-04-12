Americana Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in DocuSign by 4.8% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

DocuSign Stock Performance

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,005 shares of company stock worth $16,810,645. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $105.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.53, a P/E/G ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.29.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.