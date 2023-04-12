3,000 Shares in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth $40,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $94,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Malaika Myers sold 9,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total value of $1,037,113.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,574.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 12,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $1,321,940.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,918.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 9,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total transaction of $1,037,113.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,574.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,726,994 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

H stock opened at $111.19 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.84 and a 200 day moving average of $100.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.23. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.78) earnings per share. Hyatt Hotels’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on H shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.57.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.