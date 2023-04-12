Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Holdings Decreased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,985 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the third quarter valued at about $2,885,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 142.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Honda Motor Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HMC opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.22%. Analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Featured Articles

