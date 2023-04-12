iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.0% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $411.47 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $451.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $404.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.35. The firm has a market cap of $309.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

