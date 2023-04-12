Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Shares Gap Down to $24.98

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 24.98, but opened at 24.38. Paramount Global shares last traded at 24.98, with a volume of 4,362 shares changing hands.

Paramount Global Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of 23.01.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported 0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of 8.13 billion for the quarter.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Paramount Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,133,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,834,000 after buying an additional 23,192 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Paramount Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,822,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,748,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,701,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Paramount Global by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 200,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

