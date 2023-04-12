LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Gap Down to $7.85

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.85, but opened at $7.67. LifeStance Health Group shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 62,030 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.85.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 25.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 97,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $722,686.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,512,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,958,476.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 264,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,368. Insiders own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

