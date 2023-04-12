NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Gap Down to $14.91

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.91, but opened at $14.58. NeoGenomics shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 45,228 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.70.
The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80.
NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.
