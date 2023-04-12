NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Gap Down to $14.91

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.91, but opened at $14.58. NeoGenomics shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 45,228 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

NeoGenomics Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NeoGenomics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 149.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 206.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

