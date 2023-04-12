Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $14.70

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.70, but opened at $14.38. Gold Fields shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 247,450 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Gold Fields Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 79,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,593,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 592,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 29,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,111,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

