iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 84,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 93,690 shares.The stock last traded at $70.20 and had previously closed at $70.81.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global 100 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 226.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

